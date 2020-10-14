B. Riley Increases American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $18.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE AEO opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.15. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 92.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 715,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 342,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 643,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.