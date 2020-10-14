B. Riley Increases L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $38.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. Citigroup cut L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $33.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth $303,624,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in L Brands by 142.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,573,000 after buying an additional 971,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 271.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,370,000 after buying an additional 604,102 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,266,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the second quarter valued at $8,182,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.