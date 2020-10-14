B. Riley Securities Raises Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $33.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at B. Riley Securities from $26.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $354,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Legg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,430 in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 24.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

