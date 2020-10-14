Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) Receives GBX 566.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 566.20 ($7.40).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAB shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

BAB opened at GBX 256.20 ($3.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 249.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 324.16. Babcock International Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659.80 ($8.62).

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,923.96). Also, insider David Lockwood bought 46,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £99,478.88 ($129,969.79).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

