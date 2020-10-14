Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $127.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Baidu has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

