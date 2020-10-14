Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $12.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 71,275 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $1,080,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $8,170,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $2,299,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $3,781,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $12,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

