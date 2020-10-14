Ball Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ball in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ball’s FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. Ball’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLL. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.08.

BLL opened at $90.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. Ball has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Ball by 8,261.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,064 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 171.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,603,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,661,000 after buying an additional 1,011,956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 250.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,828,000 after buying an additional 1,006,001 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 15.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after buying an additional 475,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 335.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 464,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

