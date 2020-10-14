Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Sets New 52-Week High at $188.36

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $188.36 and last traded at $185.80, with a volume of 20142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.12.

BAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 563.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bandwidth by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Bandwidth by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

