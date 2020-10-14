Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Lessened by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. 2,181,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,111,633. The company has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

