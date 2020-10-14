Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after buying an additional 32,773 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 83,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $347,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

