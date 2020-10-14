Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by National Investment Services of America LLC

National Investment Services of America LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.5% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $487,569,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,779 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164,156 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $83,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,111,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $222.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

