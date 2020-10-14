Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21.

Get Bank of America alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.