Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

BKEAY opened at $1.76 on Monday. Bank of East Asia has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

