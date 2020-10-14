Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) to Issue $0.12 Final Dividend

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$5.81.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers personal banking services, such as everyday banking services; savings and investments accounts, and term deposits; credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; car, home and contents, landlord, travel, life, and commercial insurance, as well as credit protection insurance; investment services comprising online share trading services; self-managed superannuation funds; and currency exchange, travel money, private banking, and account and card switching services.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.