Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) to Issue $0.12 Final Dividend

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$5.81.
About Bank of Queensland
