Barclays Increases Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $77.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

WMS opened at $71.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $415,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,833.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $2,316,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $6,874,640. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,527,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,665,000 after buying an additional 269,088 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,223,000 after buying an additional 113,469 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,078,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,262,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6,065.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after buying an additional 1,014,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 963,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after buying an additional 37,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

