Barclays Increases Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $42.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s previous close.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. 140166 lowered Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $32.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,861,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after buying an additional 1,133,647 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $16,574,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,229,000 after acquiring an additional 738,279 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $10,482,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $15,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

