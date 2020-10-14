Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Shares Gap Up to $1.02

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $1.10. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 20 shares.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Barnwell Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.