Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,845 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 609,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 37,330 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.