Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

BBBY stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $22.64.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 570,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

