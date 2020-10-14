Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $314.03

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $314.03 and last traded at $313.85, with a volume of 521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.66.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Beigene from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.15.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $844,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,201,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,844,959.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $822,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,423,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,780,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,970 shares of company stock worth $107,260,831 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Beigene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 4.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beigene by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Beigene by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

