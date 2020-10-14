BELLUS Health (BLU) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) is one of 714 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BELLUS Health to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BELLUS Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELLUS Health -159,313.63% -32.57% -30.64% BELLUS Health Competitors -3,190.93% -185.39% -30.72%

61.1% of BELLUS Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BELLUS Health and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BELLUS Health $30,000.00 -$25.97 million -4.45 BELLUS Health Competitors $1.97 billion $236.04 million -1.93

BELLUS Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BELLUS Health. BELLUS Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BELLUS Health and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELLUS Health 0 0 0 0 N/A BELLUS Health Competitors 7294 19929 37816 1520 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 34.58%. Given BELLUS Health’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BELLUS Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

BELLUS Health has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BELLUS Health’s competitors have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BELLUS Health competitors beat BELLUS Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus. BELLUS Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

