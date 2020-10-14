BetProtocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Million (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $272,758.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00269246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00096452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.01485071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00152642 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

