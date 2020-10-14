BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

BeyondAirInc . stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.72. BeyondAirInc . has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. BeyondAirInc . had a negative return on equity of 152.25% and a negative net margin of 203.22%. Equities analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ron Bentsur sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $65,062.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,433.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Amir Avniel sold 7,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $44,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,162 shares of company stock worth $993,128 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BeyondAirInc . by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BeyondAirInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BeyondAirInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BeyondAirInc . by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BeyondAirInc . by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

