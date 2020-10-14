BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,682 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BHP Group by 526.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,489 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BHP Group by 77.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 188,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BHP Group by 344.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 418,694 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. BHP Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

