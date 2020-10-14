Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.81% from the company’s current price.
BCYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.
Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $336.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of -0.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,277,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 35.54% of the company’s stock.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
