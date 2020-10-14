Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.81% from the company’s current price.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $336.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of -0.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,277,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

