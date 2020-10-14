BidaskClub Downgrades Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Buy

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FBRX. Truist Securiti started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Forte Biosciences from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.22. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -7.58 EPS for the current year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

