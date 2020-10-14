BidaskClub Downgrades GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $86.34 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -201.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.30. GDS has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $189.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in GDS by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of GDS by 9.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after buying an additional 37,539 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of GDS by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

