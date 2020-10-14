BidaskClub Downgrades Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to Sell

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. CL King lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $201.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.55. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $213.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $42,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,780,087.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Insiders sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $1,530,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

