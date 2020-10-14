BidaskClub Lowers BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.52. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth about $185,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

