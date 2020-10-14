BidaskClub Upgrades Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Sell

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

HLIT opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $632.31 million, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 0.85. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.92 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, Director David Krall purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,349.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 663.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

