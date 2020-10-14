BidaskClub Upgrades Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to “Sell”

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ICHR. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

ICHR opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. Ichor has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $597.62 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 184,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $5,784,793.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,873 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,626 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ichor by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ichor by 391.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ichor by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

