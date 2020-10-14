Big Yellow Group plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BYLOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Big Yellow Group stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

