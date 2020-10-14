BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.09.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLASE stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 107,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.21% of BIOLASE as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

