BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Sets New 52-Week High at $170.55

Shares of BioMerieux SA (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $170.55 and last traded at $168.85, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut BioMerieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioMerieux in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioMerieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.23.

bioMérieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc.

