BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price increased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Shares of BNTX opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion and a PE ratio of -82.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

