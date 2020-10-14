BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $15,051.11 and $6,725.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

