BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.77 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.15 EPS.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $638.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $570.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.88. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $646.29. The company has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

