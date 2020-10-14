BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $685.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $661.00 to $685.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.92.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $638.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $646.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

