BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $685.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $661.00 to $685.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.92.
Shares of BLK stock opened at $638.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $646.29.
In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
