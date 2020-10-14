Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut Blink Charging from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blink Charging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.55 million, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.16.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 265.24% and a negative return on equity of 167.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Marks acquired 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 207.4% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.