BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Greif (NYSE:GEF) to “Outperform”

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of GEF stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.98. Greif has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Greif’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard acquired 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,547.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Greif by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,354,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,015,000 after buying an additional 270,267 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Greif by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 126,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Greif by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 118,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.