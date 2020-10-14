Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by 140166

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by 140166 from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. 140166’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Boot Barn has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 123.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 5,262.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

