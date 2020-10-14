Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BREE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Breedon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.75 ($1.12).

Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 72.18 ($0.94) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 37.99. Breedon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.50 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.07.

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

