Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $16.76 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $17.10.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Kristen Duckles bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes bought 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00.

