Brokerages Anticipate 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 51job will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 51job.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

JOBS opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.96. 51job has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $92.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in 51job by 4,541.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 51job during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 43.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

