Brokerages Anticipate Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Kinross Gold reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. CSFB set a $9.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $119,441,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,126,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,467,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,048 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 133.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,093,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,541,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

