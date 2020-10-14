Brokerages Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million.

Several brokerages have commented on GDYN. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang acquired 10,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,105.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,356.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney bought 7,200 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 960,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,153.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,295 shares of company stock worth $205,989 over the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 42.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDYN opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

