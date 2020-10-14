Brokerages Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Post -$1.01 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Zogenix posted earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zogenix in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,019,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Zogenix by 133.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,275,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after buying an additional 3,014,787 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,907,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,542,000 after buying an additional 1,754,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,112,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,074,000 after acquiring an additional 172,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,472,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,322 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $18.80 on Friday. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.