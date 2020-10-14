Brokerages Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will announce earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($3.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($3.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. CNB Bank raised its stake in Zymeworks by 121.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.