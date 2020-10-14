Brokerages Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Price Target at $98.00

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of AYI opened at $96.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,052,000 after purchasing an additional 158,934 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth $6,418,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $317,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

