Brokerages Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price at $3,398.58

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,389.45.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,443.63 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,724.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,780.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

